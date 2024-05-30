MacMurray Foundation & Alumni Association Name 37 Mac Scholars

The MacMurray College tradition continues to live on through its scholarship program.

The MacMurray College Foundation & Alumni Association announced on Friday that 37 students have been named MacMurray Scholars and will receive awards between $1,500 – $5,000 towards their college education.

Due to the generosity of alumni and several family members of late alumni, the minimum scholarship award was able to stay at $1,500 for the current year. The Foundation continues to support the local Jacksonville community by awarding a scholarship to a recipient of a Jacksonville Promise award. Except for two of its awards that are specifically designed to allow for those without a connection, including the Jacksonville Promise award, all the rest of the awardees have a direct connection to the MacMurray College community. Over $60,000 was awarded for the upcoming academic year.

17 award recipients are from Jacksonville or the surrounding area, including Springfield, and recipients come from six states other than Illinois. The recipients plan to attend schools in 12 different states.

This class of MacMurray Scholars will be recognized during a reception during the MacMurray College Alumni weekend coming up June 21-23 in Jacksonville. or more information about the Foundation or their scholarship program please visit www.MacAlumFoundation.org.

Here is the list of winners:

William Stanton Scholarship for Future Educators

Bella Evans, Jacksonville, IL, Illinois State University, Early Childhood & Special Education

Kendall Jumper, Jacksonville, IL, Greenville University, Elementary & Special Education

Jacksonville Promise Scholarship

Taryn Ford, Woodson, IL, Univ. of IL, Springfield, Elementary Education

The Maggie Scholarship

MacKenna Baptist, Jacksonville, Truman State University, Kirksville, MO, Nursing

Richard & Judith Dozier Hackman Scholarship

Catherine Ott, Jacksonville, IL, Western Illinois University, Law Enforcement & Justice Administration

Cathy Horn Randall Scholarship Kendall Lustik, Urbana, IL, U of I, DVM, Veterinary Medicine

Nicole Maul, Jacksonville, IL, Western Illinois University, MS-Special Education

Cole Meyer, Winchester, IL, SIU Edwardsville, IL, Criminal Justice

Kacie Whalen, Franklin, IL, Maryville Univ., DNP (Doctor of Nursing Profession), Nurse Practitioner

Nancy Potts Rapier Memorial Scholarship

Daxton Baptist, Jacksonville, IL, Illinois College, Nursing

Kennedi Slocum, Jacksonville, IL. Xavier Univ., Cincinnati, OH, Nursing

Russell Patton Memorial Scholarship

Isabella Dossett—Springfield, IL, Colorado State University, Colorado Springs, CO, Chemistry

Joseph Runkle, Springfield, IL, University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, IL, Music, Trumpet Performance

Michael Zimmers Memorial Scholarship–$1500 each

Elizabeth Eck, Pleasant Plains, IL, Carthage College, Kenosha, WI, Nursing

Chase Heyen, Springfield, IL, University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, IL, Education

MacScholars Scholarships–$1500 each

Walter Copper, Jacksonville, IL, Kenyon College, Gambier, OH, BA/PHD/MD-Premed-East Asian & Middle Eastern Language & Cultural Studies

Kaden Shillings, Godfrey, IL, Lindenwood Univ., St. Charles, MO., Undecided

Tyler Wright, Jacksonville, IL, Illinois College, Biomechanical Engineering