MacMurray Foundation & Alumni Association Name 37 Mac Scholars

The MacMurray College tradition continues to live on through its scholarship program.
The MacMurray College Foundation & Alumni Association announced on Friday that 37 students have been named MacMurray Scholars and will receive awards between $1,500 – $5,000 towards their college education.
Due to the generosity of alumni and several family members of late alumni, the minimum scholarship award was able to stay at $1,500 for the current year. The Foundation continues to support the local Jacksonville community by awarding a scholarship to a recipient of a Jacksonville Promise award. Except for two of its awards that are specifically designed to allow for those without a connection, including the Jacksonville Promise award, all the rest of the awardees have a direct connection to the MacMurray College community. Over $60,000 was awarded for the upcoming academic year.
17 award recipients are from Jacksonville or the surrounding area, including Springfield, and recipients come from six states other than Illinois. The recipients plan to attend schools in 12 different states.
This class of MacMurray Scholars will be recognized during a reception during the MacMurray College Alumni weekend coming up June 21-23 in Jacksonville. or more information about the Foundation or their scholarship program please visit www.MacAlumFoundation.org.
Here is the list of winners:
William Stanton Scholarship for Future Educators
Bella Evans, Jacksonville, IL, Illinois State University, Early Childhood & Special Education
Kendall Jumper, Jacksonville, IL, Greenville University, Elementary & Special Education
Jacksonville Promise Scholarship
Taryn Ford, Woodson, IL, Univ. of IL, Springfield, Elementary Education
The Maggie Scholarship
MacKenna Baptist, Jacksonville, Truman State University, Kirksville, MO, Nursing
Richard & Judith Dozier Hackman Scholarship
Catherine Ott, Jacksonville, IL, Western Illinois University, Law Enforcement & Justice Administration
Cathy Horn Randall Scholarship Kendall Lustik, Urbana, IL, U of I, DVM, Veterinary Medicine
Nicole Maul, Jacksonville, IL, Western Illinois University, MS-Special Education
Cole Meyer, Winchester, IL, SIU Edwardsville, IL, Criminal Justice
Kacie Whalen, Franklin, IL, Maryville Univ., DNP (Doctor of Nursing Profession), Nurse Practitioner
Nancy Potts Rapier Memorial Scholarship
Daxton Baptist, Jacksonville, IL, Illinois College, Nursing
Kennedi Slocum, Jacksonville, IL. Xavier Univ., Cincinnati, OH, Nursing
Russell Patton Memorial Scholarship
Isabella Dossett—Springfield, IL, Colorado State University, Colorado Springs, CO, Chemistry
Joseph Runkle, Springfield, IL, University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, IL, Music, Trumpet Performance
Michael Zimmers Memorial Scholarship–$1500 each
Elizabeth Eck, Pleasant Plains, IL, Carthage College, Kenosha, WI, Nursing
Chase Heyen, Springfield, IL, University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, IL, Education
MacScholars Scholarships–$1500 each
Walter Copper, Jacksonville, IL, Kenyon College, Gambier, OH, BA/PHD/MD-Premed-East Asian & Middle Eastern Language & Cultural Studies
Kaden Shillings, Godfrey, IL, Lindenwood Univ., St. Charles, MO., Undecided
Tyler Wright, Jacksonville, IL, Illinois College, Biomechanical Engineering