MacMurray Foundation Postpones Homecoming

The MacMurray Foundation & Alumni Association announced on Thursday the postponement of the planned October 15 – 17 Homecoming and Alumni gathering.

The group is now shooting for the spring/summer of 2022. According to the announcement, the board of directors didn’t feel it would be prudent to hold the gathering due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in Morgan County. The announcement says that the board of directors had received a number of communications from members being honored with the Homecoming had expressed they wouldn’t attend due to the ongoing pandemic.

Foundation Board Chair David Ekin said in the announcement that it was a tough decision but the Board felt that the number of indoor gatherings scheduled for the Homecoming was not worth the risk. The Foundation says it is currently working with local planners to identify a rescheduled date in late spring or early summer 2022 when conditions will hopefully be more conducive to a gathering.

Read the full announcement here.