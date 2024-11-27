MacMurray Grad, Blackburn Teacher Wins 2024 Clarissa Hug Teacher of the Year

A MacMurray College graduate and former teacher at Virginia and Waverly schools now employed at Blackburn College was recently named the 2024 Clarissa Hug Teacher of the Year by the Illinois Council for Exceptional Children.

Brianna Sutton, a Springfield native, was presented the award at the ICEC Fall Convention on Saturday. The award recognizes educators who demonstrate outstanding commitment to advancing opportunities for students with disabilities and is the most prestigious honor bestowed on a teacher of students with disabilities in Illinois.

Since joining Blackburn College in January 2022, Sutton has led Blackburn and Beyond, a groundbreaking program that supports students with intellectual, developmental, or cognitive disabilities. Blackburn’s program is the only postsecondary comprehensive transition program (CTP) of its kind in the nation. It goes beyond traditional disability services, offering individualized support and a holistic college experience for neurodivergent students. Blackburn and Beyond supports continuing academic, social, and/or independent living instruction and will be enhanced with participation in Blackburn’s unique student-led Work Program.

Sutton has been a Council for Exceptional Children (CEC) member for nearly six years, serving as President of her student chapter while attending MacMurray College. She is an advisor for Blackburn’s student CEC chapter and has presented at seven conferences on supporting students with disabilities in higher education. Her next presentation will be in January at the 26th Annual International Conference on Autism, Intellectual Disability, and Developmental Disabilities in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

By winning the state award, Sutton is now nominated for the international version of the award held in March in Baltimore, Maryland.