MacMurray Homecoming Organizers Needing Head Count for Paid Events by June 2

The first MacMurray College Foundation and Alumni Association reunion will be held next month.

Organizers are needing a head count for those wishing to come to paid events at the reunion. The reunion is being held June 17th-19th with various events throughout Jacksonville.

The weekend kicks off with a Golf Scramble at K’s Creek Golf Club from 12-4PM on Friday, June 17th Interested parties should call or email K’s Creek to reserve a tee time. A reception at Water’s Edge Winery will follow from 6-9PM. An informal alumni gathering will also be going on at Bahan’s Tavern from 6PM until time of close.

A breakfast at McClelland Dining Hall will be held the following morning from 9-10:30AM. People are being asked to register for this breakfast by June 2nd. An alumni dinner at 6:30PM that evening is also asking for people to register by June 2nd.

The Belles Lettres Sorority will also have a breakfast at 10:30AM Saturday, June 18th. Reservations for alumni members of the sorority need to be sent to Sharon Mather at slmather13@gmail.com.

The Alumni Association also announced yesterday that members of the final class at the college from 2020, a complimentary ticket is being offered to the Saturday evening alumni dinner. Guests of members of the Class of 2020 are asked to register and pay on the association’s website.

The weekend will be bookended by a ceremony at Annie Merner Chapel on Saturday afternoon at 4PM and then a Memorial Service for the the late Dr. Allan Metcalf at the chapel at 11AM Sunday, June 19th.

Questions can be directed to Foundation Chair David Ekin by calling 314-229-1773 or emailing info@MacAlumFoundation.org .