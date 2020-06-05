MacMurray Officials Outline Campus Visits, No On-Campus Events Planned

MacMurray College officials have set guidelines for campus visits for the near term. In a press release to alumni yesterday, MacMurray College welcomes campus visitors but buildings are to remain closed to the public.

In the communication, officials say that alumni are free to walk, drive through, or bike the 60 acre campus. All buildings including the library and chapel will remain locked. Security personnel will not be allowed to let anyone in the buildings for insurance and safety purposes. No restrooms are available for public use.

Mac officials say that there are no campus events planned despite alumni planning a homecoming and class reunions for the Fall. Officials also said they are still looking at planning an alternative, in-person graduation event for the Class of 2020.

Cataloging and transfer of internal belongings of the college are ongoing by library staff under the direction of head of the Henry Pfieffer Library Adam Cassell and others. Alumni have been asked to regularly check www.mac.edu‘s alumni section for future announcement of events and possible auctions of select furnishings, artwork, and collectibles. It’s anticipated by the college that alumni would be able to bid on any items that come up for auction.

All inquiries can be placed by email at alumni@mac.edu. Due to staff reductions, please allow 1-2 business days for a response.