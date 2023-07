The Jacksonville Salvation Army is selling a small piece of MacMurray College history.

The organization is slated to move into the former Gamble Campus Center as soon as renovations are complete.

As a part of those renovations, the Salvation Army is selling old mailboxes from the student center and a few other MacMurray items. The listings and bids for the items can be placed at Spradlinauction.com. The online auction ends for the items on July 31st.