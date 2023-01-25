Macomb Family Still Searching For Missing Man

The family of a missing Macomb man is asking for the public’s help.

38 year old Eric Fischer has been missing since around noontime on January 8th. According to a report from KHQA, Fischer was seen in footage purchasing a blue and black huffy mountain bike, a bike pump, and a grey backpack at the Macomb Wal-Mart. He took it to the parking lot, filled the tires, then rode it north out of the parking lot in Macomb and has not been seen nor heard from since.

In the video, Fischer was wearing black Shoes, blue jeans, a black Jeep hoodie, a black a gray north face coat, black ball cap, and sunglasses. Family members says that Fischer uncharacteristically missed work and meeting up with his children as a part of a shared custody arrangement.

The family told KHQA that they believe him to be in danger due to “a descriptive and suicidal text that was sent to his ex-wife.” The family has been conducting ground searches over the last week and a half.

The family is asking for people living in Macomb and the surrounding area to check their security cameras, doorbell cameras, and trail cams in case Fischer was captured on any of these devices.

Fischer is described as a white male, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 175-200 pounds. He has shaggy, light brown hair and a long beard. He also has a tattoo of an eagle on his neck, and a sleeve tattoo on his right arm that has an eagle, a tiger, a girl, and lightning bolts.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Fischer since January 8th is asked to call the Macomb Police at 309-833-4505, McDonough County Sheriff’s Department at 309-833-2323, or the Macomb Area Crime Stoppers at 309-836-3222.