Macomb Police Announce Additional Charges for Calumet Park Man Involved in WIU House Party Shooting

By Benjamin Cox on May 2, 2023 at 9:45am

Macomb Police announced yesterday additional charges for a man involved in a Western Illinois University house party shooting from March.

According to a press release, the McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed first-degree murder charges with enhanced sentencing possibility and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm against 25-year old Demond Wilson, Jr. of Calmuet Park.

Wilson was arrested by Macomb Police on March 30th and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm following a shooting at a large house party at 533 Johnson Street in Macomb involving several WIU students, which left 26-year old Jerman Beathea of Chicago dead and injured 10 others.

Wilson appeared in court to be arraigned on the charges yesterday, and is next due for a motion hearing in McDonough County Circuit Court tomorrow.

Macomb Police say the investigation remains active into the incident. Anyone with further information or video of the event is encouraged to contact the McDonough County Crime Stoppers at 309-836-3222.