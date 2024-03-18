Macomb Police Discharge Weapon During Domestic Violence Altercation Near WIU Campus

Two people were killed approximately a quarter of a mile from the Western Illinois University campus in Macomb on Saturday night after a domestic violence incident ended with police exchanging gunfire with suspects.

Just after 10PM on Saturday, according to Macomb Police, officers responded to the 900 block of North Charles for an active domestic violence incident at an apartment complex. One female had been stabbed multiple times. The female escaped and was taken to McDonough District Hospital for treatment.

Two people were killed. A Macomb Police officer discharged their weapon. The Illinois State Police have taken over the investigation of the incident per policy when an officer exchanges gunfire with a suspect.

Illinois State Police officials say that the investigation is ongoing: “The Macomb Police Department requested the assistance of the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation – Zone 4 for an officer involved shooting investigation. This is an open and ongoing investigation. To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further information is being released at this time. After a thorough investigation is completed, ISP will turn all reports over to the McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office.”