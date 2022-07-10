Macoupin Authorities Looking For Missing Palmyra Man

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing rural Palmyra man.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, deputies were dispatched yesterday evening to the 27000 block of Illinois Route 111, about 2 1/2 miles south of Palmyra in reference to a missing person. When deputies arrived on scene, they were told that 46 year old Jeffrey Jennings had walked away from the residence at around 5 PM and has not been seen or heard from since.

No description of clothing for Jennings or any physical descriptions were given in the post this afternoon. According to the post, Jennings may be endangered.

Deputies are continuing to search the area. If anyone has seen Jennings or knows of his whereabouts, please contact the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office at 217-854-3135 extension 1.

UPDATE:

At 2:37 Girard/Carlinville/Northwestern/Scottville-Modesto Fire Departments and Virden Rescue/Dive have been requested to stage at Zelmer Airpark in Palmyra. Girard Rescue/Dive is already on scene.