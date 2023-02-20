Macoupin Co. April Consolidated Election Races

Early voting starts on Thursday in the state for the April Consolidated Election.

We have already given you a rundown of Sangamon, Morgan, and Scott counties. We are still awaiting ballots to be finalized in Greene & Cass.

Macoupin County finalized their ballot over the weekend. Macoupin County Clerk Pete Duncan told Riverbender he expects light turn out for early voting and for the election overall.

Races in the listening area we’ll pay attention to including a race for school board in District 3 for North Mac and two municipal races – one in Virden and another in Modesto.

North Mac District 3 board incumbent and current board president Robyn Hays is not seeking another 4-year term in District. Jeremy White and Mark Wright have filed to run for the seat.

In the City of Virden’s Ward 3, there is a 3-way race for one seat on a four-year term. Incumbent William R. Sharp is being challenged by Anthony L. Boster and Lisa Cunningham.

In the Village of Modesto, four people are vying for 3 seats. John Dambacher, Jerry Patterson, Kerry Leach, and Martha Anderson are challenging for the 4-year term.

Early voting in Macoupin County will be available at the County Clerk’s Office on the first floor of the Macoupin County Courthouse, located at 201 E. Main St. in Carlinville. Early voting hours will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.