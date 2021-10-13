Macoupin Co. Health Dept. Issues Alert About Individual Posing As MCPHD Nurse

The Macoupin County Health Department has issued an alert of someone allegedly posing as a health department nurse entering homes.

The Health Department says that residents have been notifying them that they have been contacted in person in their homes by someone posing as a nurse from the health department. This individual is telling residents that they are doing well-check visits for individuals age 80 and older.

Be advised that this individual is not a representative of the Macoupin County Health Department and nurses are not visiting homes in Macoupin County to conduct well-check visits for individuals age 80 and older. Macoupin officials are asking to please share this information with your senior neighbors and family members in the Macoupin County area.

MCPHD does have Public Health Navigators who provide specific households with care packages, which they drop off on doorsteps. The Public Health Navigators do not enter the homes, nor do they ask to speak to the residents in the home, according to Macoupin Health Officials.

If you have any questions or if you have been approached by someone posing as a nurse from the health department conducting in-home well checks in Macoupin County, please email the Macoupin County Health Department at mcphd@mcphd.net or call us at 217-313-5078. You may also contact the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department at (217) 854-3135.