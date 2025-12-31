Macoupin Co Man Faces Deportation

By Harold Smith on December 31, 2025 at 9:20am

A Macoupin County business owner is apparently days away from deported back to his home country.

41 year old Ismael Ayuzo Sandoval operates the Caldera Bar and Grill in Staunton and has two daughters in elementary school.

Back on October 29th, Ayuzo was taken into custody by ICE agents in Staunton.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons described Ayuzo as a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who has been removed from the country four times and has been convicted of driving under the influence.

Lyons also said a final order for Ayuzo’s removal was issued in 2003.

Ayuzo’s attorney says he is afraid to return to Mexico because of the violence of the drug cartels. Ayuzo’s cousin was murdered by drug traffickers.

The deportation ruling was upheld by an immigration judge last week.

The action by ICE has been met with outrage by the folks in Staunton, who describe Ayuzo as someone who works hard, supports community causes and is active in his daughters’ school.

Ayuzo is currently in custody in Springfield, Missouri his deportation has been described as imminent.