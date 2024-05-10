Macoupin Co. Man Held, Being Evaluated For Mental Fitness After High Speed Chase Through Calhoun Co. on Monday

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a suspect captured with the help of a K-9 officer on Monday morning after a high speed chase.

On Monday, at approximately 12:45AM, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department received a dispatch from the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department who had attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black 2019 Ford Taurus, which had fled in the direction of Calhoun County.

Approximately 5 minutes later, Calhoun County Deputy Nic McCall witnessed the suspect vehicle traveling through Hardin at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. McCall attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle on the Illinois River Road, just south of Hardin, but was unsuccessful and a chase ensued.

McCall is said to have lost sight of the vehicle. Sheriff Bill Heffington and Chief Deputy Zach Hardin also responded to the chase in an attempt to find the vehicle.

At approximately 1:40AM, the sheriff’s office received a report of an abandoned vehicle which appeared to have been in a crash near Auer Landing Road and the Illinois River Road near Brussels.

At this time, Pike County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Handler Steven Watkins and K-9 Yurik were requested to respond to the scene to locate the suspect. Deputy McCall, Deputy Watkins, and K-9 Yurik successfully tracked and located a suspect hiding in the woods near the scene of the accident. The suspect, 38-year old Bryan T. Edwards of Virden was arrested on a slough of charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, driving with a suspended license, and aggravated fleeing of police among others. In all, 21 charges have been filed in the case by the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Edwards was arrested without incident and transported to the Pike County Jail, where he remains held without bond. He is due for an arraignment on May 21st. Edwards is also scheduled to be evaluated for mental fitness to see if he has the ability to stand trial.

It was initially believed that there was a second suspect at-large; however, an extensive investigation conducted by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office determined there was not any additional suspects currently at large; and thus there is no current risk to public safety in relation to this incident.