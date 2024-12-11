Macoupin Co. Man Sentenced to Prison for November Burglary in Kane

A Macoupin County man was sentenced to prison in Greene County Court at the end of last month on residential burglary charges.

38-year old Kyle E. Wallace of Medora pleaded guilty to Class 1 felony residential burglary on November 25th in front of Judge Zachary Schmidt.

According to criminal information filed in the case, Wallace was accused of entering a residence in rural Kane on November 20th and took over $1,500 in cash, a Savage 223 rifle, a crossbow, a backpack, binoculars, and a soft-sided camouflage cooler.

Wallace had previously pleaded guilty to burglary in Jersey County on November 18th and was sentenced to 2 years of adult probation.

Judge Schmidt sentenced Wallace to 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 2 years of mandatory supervised release and ordered payment of court costs. Wallace was given credit for 5 days served in the Greene County Jail. Wallace is due to return to court on January 8th for a restitution hearing.