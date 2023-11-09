Macoupin Co. Public Health Using New Grant For Training, Resource Guide For Post-Covid Assistance

The Macoupin County Health Department recently received a $200,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Public Health to prevent adverse childhood experiences in the post-pandemic era.

Chief Operating Officer Becky Hatlee responded to an inquiry by WLDS News via email on how the grant will be used in the county.

Hatlee says that Health Department will use the funds in part to identify mental health needs of children between the ages of 11-21 post Covid.

She says it will also provide training and education, resources, and care coordination to school staff and healthcare workers on post COVID adverse childhood experiences identification.

The work will go towards the development of a resource guide and a referral document for all eight school districts in Macoupin County regarding substance use, child advocacy, counseling services, utilities/energy assistance programs, transportation, domestic violence services and other general social services available to students and their families.

The training will also allow for the creation and offering of evidence-based programs and training on adverse childhood experiences for parents and/or guardians; and training of school staff on cultural humility, health equity, and chronic stress and trauma in children.

Macoupin was one of just 11 counties to receive funding in the IDPH ACES post covid grant program.