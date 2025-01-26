Macoupin County Authorities Investigating Murder in Rural Shipman

Macoupin County authorities are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday afternoon in rural Shipman.

WBGZ and Riverbender report that the homicide occurred at approximately 4PM Saturday at a home on the Shipman Cutoff Road. The road connects Illinois Route 16 in Shipman on the north end and Brighton- Bunker Hill Road to the south.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed to both news media outlets that a suspect is in custody, although further details about the circumstances surrounding the homicide have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials have indicated that additional information will be provided as it becomes available.