Macoupin County Business Owner Charged Under New Catalytic Converter Law

A Macoupin County business owner has been charged under a new state law aimed at preventing certain auto part thefts.

According to a press release by Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan J. Garrison

Friday, 35-year-old Mark A. Schafer ) was charged with one count of failure to keep electronic records of catalytic converter purchases, and one count of purchasing of unattached catalytic converters. Both are class A misdemeanor charges.

Public Act 102-906 was signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker on May 27, 2022, to address the statewide increase in catalytic converter thefts by regulating businesses that purchase catalytic converters. The new law went into effect immediately.

Prior to the enactment of P.A. 102-906, businesses were allowed to purchase at resale catalytic convertors without keeping records. Under the new law, the business must keep various records including a photo or video of the seller of the catalytic converter and the product which can aid law enforcement officials in tracking down thefts.

Garrison says, in this case, the Illinois Secretary of State Police conducted a compliance check with the assistance of the Litchfield and Carlinville Police Departments on Central Core Company, LLC which is run and operated by Schafer.

The enforcement action found that Schafer possessed 54 catalytic converters without keeping the required electronic records. It is estimated the catalytic converters are worth in excess of $20,000 on resale.

If found guilty, the business will be required to forfeit all catalytic converters to the State.