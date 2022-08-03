Macoupin County Fairgrounds Vandalized

Someone tried to ruin the Macoupin County Fair.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for individuals who were involved in a criminal damage to property incident at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds in Carlinville.

On Friday, July 29th deputies responded to the fairgrounds and determined that muliple light bulbs, windows, and other property was damaged. The suspects entered the Queen Trailer and caused damage to the inside. A fire extinguisher was discharged inside the building and the main office was broken into and damaged, including trophies and paperwork. An unidentified chemical was discharged and covered the floor of the office. Estimates of damage to the offices and to the fairgrounds is several thousand dollars, according to Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office at 217-854-3135 or leave an anonymous tip with the Macoupin/Montgomery County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-352-0136. You may also leave an anonymous tip online at macmontcrimestoppers.com.