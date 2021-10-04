Macoupin County HD Offers Drive-Through Flu Clinic

Drive-up flu vaccinations will be offered in Macoupin County one week from tomorrow.

The Macoupin County Health Department has announced a drive-through style flu clinic will be held at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds next Tuesday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Attendees will be required to remain in their vehicles during vaccination and four individuals per vehicle will be the maximum allowed to be served from one car.

Health Department officials say each person in the vehicle must have a door or window which, allows access for the administration of the vaccine.

Participants are asked to wear short-sleeved shirts or blouses. Face masks are required. If you do not have a face mask on when you arrive, you will be asked to put one on.

Transportation will be provided for those that cannot transport themselves to the Fairgrounds. Call the Macoupin County Public Transportation at 1-877-600-0707 or 217-839-4130 to arrange a ride.

Those who are unable to attend the drive-through clinic can make an appointment at the Maple Street Clinic by calling 217-839-1526 or the Morgan Street Clinic by calling 217-854-3692.

Flu vaccinations are available for those 6 months of age and older. The drive-through flu clinic will be held next Tuesday from 10 am to 4 pm at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds located on Rt. 4 north of Carlinville.