Macoupin County Health Dept. Identifies Positive Pool of West Nile Virus

The Macoupin County Health Department is notifying the public of the first positive identification of West Nile Virus in mosquitoes in the area.

Two mosquito pool surveillance sites in Carlinville and Staunton have tested positive for the virus yesterday.

The Macoupin County Health Department says it will continue to conduct surveillance and testing mosquito pools from across the county. They say they will also conduct mosquito abatement to help control mosquito populations in the county.

For additional information, contact Derrek Tiburzi at 217-839-4111.