Macoupin County Native Tapped As Next IL Director of USDA Rural Development

The Biden Administration announced today that Pam Monetti will serve as the next Illinois Director for the USDA’s Rural Development Office.

Monetti succeeds Betsey Dirksen-Londrigan, who left in December after being appointed as as the Administrator for the Rural Business Cooperative-Service at USDA in Washington D.C.

Monetti, a resident of Bunker Hill, is currently the Public Relations Marketing Specialist with Globe Life Insurance Company. She s a Board Member of the Illinois Women’s Institute for Leadership Training Academy and is a member of the Office Professionals Employees International Union 277. She was appointed by Governor J.B. Pritzker to serve on state’s Labor Advisory Board last year.

She has served as a Democrat precinct committeewoman both for the 13th Congressional District, Macoupin County, and in her home in Bunker Hill. Monetti began the Bunker Hill Independence Day Parade which continues today, served as president of the Bunker Hill District #8 school board, serves on the Bunker Hill School District Educational Foundation, and is the labor liaison for the Southwest Illinois Division of the United Way of Greater St. Louis, and previously served as the downstate staff assistant to former Democratic U.S. Congressman Phil Hare.