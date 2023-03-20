Macoupin County Wind Ordinance Updated; Lotus Wind Farm Appears to Move Forward

A proposed wind farm in northern Macoupin County appears to be moving forward.

Lotus Wind, announced three years ago by Apex Clean Energy, is expected to seek easements in the Modesto, Scottville, Palmyra region of Macoupin County. The project is expected to generate up to 200 megawatts of wind energy, consisting of around 80 turbines.

According to the Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat, several amendments were made and discussed to the Macoupin County siting ordinance at the March Macoupin County Board’s meeting. Apex, the Macoupin County Farm Bureau, and Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison are said to be in negotiations with language to be in compliance with new state guidelines and to make all parties happy.

A version of the ordinance is expected to be in compliance with the state statute is due near the end of May. The board also approved an ordinance that would establish a policy regarding public hearings for Wind Permits moving forward.

Apex Clean Energy was the original owner of the Lincoln Land Wind Project in Morgan County, until selling the project to Ares Management Corporation in February 2021. Ares then sold the project to its current owner Ørsted in November of that year.