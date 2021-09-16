Macoupin Man Arrested for Child Pornography after IL Attorney General’s Office Investigation

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has announced an arrest of a Macoupin County man on child pornography charges.

38 year old Robert C. Owens of Brighton was charged in Macoupin County Circuit Court with five counts of possession of child pornography, each a Class 2 felony punishable by up to three to seven years in prison. Owens’ bond is set at $75,000.

Raoul’s investigators along with the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and Brighton Police stopped Owens on his way to work on Tuesday to execute a search warrant. Owens was arrested after law enforcement allegedly discovered evidence of child pornography. The Attorney General’s office will prosecute the case with Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan J. Garrison’s office.

Owens is currently being lodged at the Macoupin County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court.