Macoupin man sentenced in Pike County, awaits charges in two other counties for alleged burglary spree

A Wilsonville man has been sentenced in Pike County following a multi-county burglary spree, while additional felony cases remain pending in Calhoun and Macoupin counties.

Casey W. Sobberi, 40, was arrested June 12, 2025, after investigators linked him to a series of business burglaries across Pike, Calhoun, and Jersey counties. The investigation began after a burglary at the Jiffi Stop convenience store in Pleasant Hill, where deputies responded just before 4 a.m. on June 9 to an alarm and found a shattered glass door and stolen merchandise.

Pike County investigators coordinated with neighboring agencies and determined similar burglaries had occurred the same morning in Calhoun County, including break-ins at Flower’s by Glenda in Kampsville and the Michael Tavern in Michael. Evidence connected to the crimes was later recovered in Jersey County, though no charges have been filed there.

Through surveillance analysis and inter-agency cooperation, detectives identified a suspect vehicle and obtained a search warrant for Sobberi’s residence in Wilsonville. During the search, officers recovered stolen property, and Sobberi was taken into custody. At the time of the offenses, he was on mandatory supervised release after serving part of an eight-year prison sentence for a prior burglary conviction.

This past Tuesday, Sobberi pleaded guilty to all charges in Pike County Circuit Court, including burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, and possession of burglary tools. He was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, fined, and credited for 51 days already served in jail.

Sobberi now awaits further court action in Calhoun County, where he faces two counts of burglary and additional theft and damage charges, with a possible plea hearing scheduled for February 17. In Macoupin County, he faces a separate Class 2 felony burglary charge filed nearly six months after his arrest, with a preliminary hearing set for January 27.

Sobberi remains in custody as the remaining cases proceed.