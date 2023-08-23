Macoupin Man To Spend Next Two Decades In Prison After Multiple Sentences

A Macoupin County man facing multiple felony charges dating back to 2020 who went on the run from authorities last year will now spend the next two decades behind bars.

27-year old Devin A. Krueger who has previously lived in Staunton, Jerseyville, and Raymond has pleaded guilty to felony charges in three West Central Illinois counties and is awaiting trial in a fourth.

Krueger pleaded guilty to 2020 felony charges of burglary without causing property damage and possession of a stolen vehicle on July 10th in Madison County. Separate charges and cases of aggravated fleeing of police, unlawful use and/or possession of a debit/credit card, burglary, and possession of a stolen vehicle were dismissed per the plea agreement. Krueger was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and directed to pay court costs.

On July 11th, Krueger made subsequent appearances in Jersey and Greene County Circuit Court. Krueger faced a charge from last year of residential burglary and a 2020 charge of burglary. Krueger was sentenced to 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the residential burglary charge and 12 years on the burglary charge. The charges were ordered to be served consecutively by visiting Greene County Circuit Judge Zachary Schmidt. Schmidt also ordered Krueger to be placed in a facility with drug treatment, gave Krueger credit for a total of 50 days served in the Jersey County Jail, and ordered restitution to be reserved.

Krueger’s case in Greene County was heard simultaneously by Judge Schmidt. Krueger was accused of breaking a garage door at a residence in Roodhouse in September of last year, as well as windows, and two entry doors in order to take a John Deere lawnmower, a ZTE hotspot, a TOMO battery, and a rigid propane heater from the garage and residence. At a Greenfield residence on the same date, Krueger is accused of damaging an entry door into a residence to gain access to a trailer with a UTV and taking both items. All told, Krueger faced two counts of residential burglary charges along with burglary, felony theft over $500, and criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000. Krueger pleaded guilty to the 2 felony residential burglary charges, having the others dismissed, and was ultimately sentenced to 10 years in prison and given credit for time served, and also had restitution reserved.

According to online court records, Krueger also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm in McDonough County on August 14th and was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay an undisclosed fine and restitution. Two charges of burglary were dropped per the plea agreement. He was given credit for 59 days served. The criminal charges filed by Macomb Police dated back to May 2021.

Possible contributing factors for the lengthy sentence was Krueger’s failure to appear at multiple court dates in the three counties, leading to a manhunt by U.S. Marshals in September of last year. Krueger also has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2013.

Krueger still faces felony counts of theft over $10,000, three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, residential burglary, theft between $500-$10,000, and two counts of burglary in Macoupin County Circuit Court. He is due in court for a pretrial hearing on September 19th.

Krueger is currently held while he awaits the last of his court hearings.