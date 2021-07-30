Macoupin Reports First Case of West Nile Virus

By Benjamin Cox on July 30, 2021 at 1:16pm

A local county has reported its first case of West Nile Virus in a bird.

The Macoupin County Health Department has confirmed the positive sample in a dead blue jay turned into the health department from near a residence in Virden.

Macoupin County Health officials say continued surveillance of mosquitoes and larviciding of mosquitoes will continue across the county.

Residents are asked to stay indoors at dusk, ensure window screens are repaired, reduce standing pools of water, wear shoes and socks, long pants and long sleeved shirts outdoors along with insect repellent that contains DEET, and report areas of stagnant water that have been sitting for more than a week.

Residents are also encouraged to report recent dead birds – primarily blue jays and crows – to the health department for continued West Nile Virus monitoring and testing.