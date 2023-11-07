Macoupin Sheriff Searching For Suspects In Otter Lake Break-Ins

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office is on the look out for a suspect vehicle connected to a group of break-ins at campers on Otter Lake.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office reports that they received a call in reference to theft and burglary at the at the Otter Lake South campground on Monday morning The deputy that responded was informed that three different campers have been broke into and various items were taken. After reviewing surveillance video at the campground, a vehicle of interest was noticed at approximately 6AM Monday.

According to pictures of the surveillance footage, the vehicle appears to be a silver 4-door Nissan or Toyota sedan.

If anyone knows who this vehicle belongs to please contact the Macoupin county sheriffs office 217-854-3135 extension 1 or the Macoupin & Montgomery Counties Crime stoppers at 1-800-352-0136 or submit a tip online at macmontcrimestoppers.com and click on the submit a tip button on the homepage or leave a tip on their P3 mobile app.