Macoupin Sheriff’s Deputy Stable Following Early Saturday Crash

By Benjamin Cox on April 9, 2023 at 10:03am

A Macoupin County Sheriff’s Deputy is currently hospitalized following an early Saturday crash near Girard.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that Deputy Nate Albracht had been responding to an emergency call in Girard before the crash. At 5:37AM, Albracht’s vehicle was traveling eastbound on Emmerson Airline Road, left the roadway, and struck a tree, according to report given by Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl.

Albracht was airlifted from the scene to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Albracht is currently in stable condition, according to a report given Saturday afternoon.

Kahl thanked the Girard Fire Department, Prairieland Ambulance Service and the Illinois State Police for their assistance.