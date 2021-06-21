Macoupin Woman Cited For Allegedly Defrauding CCL Classes

A Shipman woman has been charged for providing false conceal carry weapon certifications and forgery.

The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau Investigative Support Unit and the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s Office have charged 60 year old Terry Lumma for allegedly defrauding the state’s conceal carry registration system by not teaching to state requirements.

In December 2020, the ISP FSB received a complaint against Lumma. The complaint says Lumma was not teaching the concealed carry license classes according to the Conceal Carry Licensing Act. After a five-month investigation, the Firearm Service Bureau presented Macoupin State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison with evidence to file the charges.

Due to the investigation, ISP has determined that all the conceal carry certification courses taught by Lumma failed to satisfy mandatory requirements. As a result, training certificates issued to over 200 students by Lumma and submitted to the ISP as part of their CCL application have been deemed invalid. All of these students were sent letters notifying them of their status and are being provided a grace period of 60 days from receipt of the letter to complete the requirements for a new, valid conceal carry license. During the 60-day period, the ISP will deem the CCL holder as valid, if the CCL is otherwise in good standing.

Lumma was mailed a Notice to Appear and is scheduled to appear in Macoupin County court on June 23rd.