Madigan confidante McClain sentenced to 2 years in federal prison in ComEd 4 Case

A former Quincy lawmaker turned lobbyist and former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s closest confidante was sentenced to two years in federal prison on bribery charges linked to Chicago utility giant Commonwealth Edison.

Michael McClain, 77, of Quincy received a considerably lower sentence than what federal prosecutors initially asked for in the now-dubbed ComEd 4 case. Prosecutors had dubbed the former Quincy area State Representative a “fixer” and “henchman” for the now-convicted Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and had asked for McClain to spend 6 years behind bars.

McClain’s attorneys asked for probation citing their client’s advanced age and ongoing health problems, including a recent “cardiac incident,” according to court filings.

Earlier this week, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore was given two years in prison, while John Hooker, the utility’s former top internal lobbyist, received a year and a half behind bars at a hearing last week as party in the same case. Consultant Jay Doherty, the former head of the City Club of Chicago, will be sentenced next month. Prosecutors have asked for Doherty to spend 15 months behind bars.

Federal Manish Shah said that McClain was central in the scheme to curry favor with his former boss and friend, but took into account a refiling request by prosecutors to lower the sentence due to McClain’s current medical state, according to Chicago Sun-Times reporter Jon Seidel on X.

McClain is due in prison October 30th. McClain’s lawyers have asked for him to be free on bond while they appeal the verdict, according to a report from Jason Meisner of the Chicago Tribune on X.