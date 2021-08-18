Madigan Inner Circle Set to Hit Trial In September 2022

Four members of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s inner circle are set to go to trial late next Fall.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber said today that trials for Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, onetime ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and ex-City Club President Jay Doherty are scheduled for September 12, 2022. All four have plead not guilty to charges that accuse them of a long-term bribery scheme to curry favor with Madigan.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Leinenweber also questioned Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker about the ongoing possibility of a superseding indictment — which could add new allegations and defendants to the case. Streicker told the judge that no further information about an indictment was available today but the investigation remained active and ongoing. Prosecutors said presenting their case would take about a month.

Prosecutors also said Tuesday they’re still in the process of turning over records and evidence in the case, with the most recent “large production” made in late June. Streicker said today another discovery production was being loaded up for defense currently. The feds had previously turned over more than a million pages of records in discovery as well as discs containing wiretapped calls and other electronic evidence.

Many have anticipated that the superseding indictment may include Madigan, but so far the former House Speaker has not been charged and has plead his innocence on numerous occasions. A pre-trial hearing for the four has been set for October 21st.