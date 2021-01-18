Madigan Moves Out of Springfield Apartment Fueling Speculation of His Resignation from the IL House

Movers were reportedly moving items out of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s apartment in Springfield’s Lincoln Towers fueling speculation he may soon resign from the Illinois House of Representatives all together.

First tweeted by WCIA reporter Mark Maxwell yesterday afternoon, Maxwell said Madigan staffers were clearing apartment furniture out of the apartment. Madigan spokesman Steve Brown later confirmed to reporters that Madigan’s apartment, one he’s occupied for 40 years, is now vacant. Brown told reporters that he no longer needs the apartment and will likely stay in hotels for session days. Brown told reporters that he had not heard whether Madigan is discussing a resignation at this time.

According to the Daily Line, if Madigan did resign, he would have unilateral power to select a replacement to finish out his new 2-year term. Madigan is Chicago’s 13th Ward Democratic Party Chair and would have more than half the vote share in the party-led vacancy filling process.

Madigan gave up the gavel to Illinois’ House Speaker seat last week for the first time since 1983. He goes down in history as longest-serving legislative leader in the United States. Madigan served all but 2 years during that 37 year history. Madigan’s reputation still hangs in the balance in an ongoing patronage hiring and bribery scheme with energy giant Commonwealth Edison. The federal investigation into the scheme have implicated Madigan’s known involvement in the scheme as “Public Official A” in a host of charging documents. Madigan has repeatedly stated his innocence and no charges have been filed by federal investigators in the now-two year old case.