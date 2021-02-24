Madigan Resigns As Chair of Democratic Party of IL, Several Step Forward to Bid For Seat

Former State Representative and long-time Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has now resigned as Chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois. According to a press release from the DPI this afternoon, Vice Chair Karen Yarbrough will be appointed as interim chair of the party until a new chair is named. Madigan has held the chair of the DPI since 1998. Madigan’s current four-year term as state central committeeman ends following the March primary in 2022. Pursuant to the Illinois Election Code, the 36 members of the Democratic State Central Committee will meet within 30 days to select a new chair to serve for the remainder of the term.

In reactions to the Madigan announcement, Senator Tammy Duckworth and Governor J.B. Pritzker have issued statements in support of Chicago Alderman Michelle Harris to become the next DPI Chair. 2nd District State Representative Robin Kelly of Chicago also announced her plans to run for the chair.