Madison Co. Sheriff Searching For Missing Godfrey Teen

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a missing teenage girl.

17-year old Ann Geisler went missing on Saturday night from the Godfrey area and has not been seen or heard from since.

Geisler is a white female who stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, she has black hair. She has a birthmark under her left eye and on top of her left breast, according to photographs. She was last seen wearing a black Nirvana band t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and black and white tennis shoes. In circulating photographs, a butterfly tattoo is on her right shoulder. Family members say the tattoo was temporary and she was not wearing it at the time of her disappearance.

She may have gotten a ride or used someone’s phone to call for a ride.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information on Geisler’s whereabouts to contact them at 618-692-4433.