Madison County Man Arrested after Sexual Assault Investigation in Chapin

More information has been released about an arrest of a Madison County man in Morgan County on Friday.

According to a press release, on Friday, investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year old Christopher D. Heinlein of Cottage Hills for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual assault.

Although recently reported, these two offenses are alleged to have occurred in the 100 block of Superior Street in Chapin between November 2018 and December 2023, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The offense of Criminal Sexual Assault stems from an allegation in which an act of sexual penetration took place with a victim between the ages of 13 and 17. The offense of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse stems from an allegation in which an act of sexual conduct occurred with a victim between the ages of 13 and 16.

Heinlein is currently being held at the Morgan County Detention Facility pending a detention hearing.