Madson Returns As Carrollton Girls’ Basketball Coach

The Carrollton Girls Basketball season almost didn’t start this season.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that only a small number of girls showed up to an October 30th player-parent meeting, which led to Head Coach Blaine Hartwick to submit his resignation the following day. Hartwick had been with the Hawks for 7 seasons, leading them to 3 regional titles. He finishes with a 125-65 record overall.

Hartwick had his troubles away from the court this past summer, when he was charged with a DUI and leaving the scene of a traffic crash in June 2022. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of failure to notify for damage to an unattended vehicle and received court supervision, a county fine, plus 15 hours of community service. Hartwick had been the Lady Hawks head coach since the 2016-2017 season, taking over for Brian Madson who had left to Jerseyville to take a teaching job. Madson coached for 3 seasons before the departure, including a state runner-up finish during the 2010-2011 season.

According to the Greene Prairie Press, Madson is returning this year on an interim basis to fill the position. The hire was made official at a special meeting of the Carrollton School Board this past Thursday, four days before the Lady Hawks first game against Gillespie. The Hawks won the opening game.

Superintendent Mark Halwachs is reported to have said during the meeting that Madson will keep the job through the remainder of the year and will be allowed to reapply at the season’s end.