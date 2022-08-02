Magnuson Named New Jacksonville Public Library Director

The Jacksonville Public Library Board of Trustees announced today that Jake Magnuson of Jacksonville will be the new permanent library director starting August 15th.

Magnuson replaces Chris Ashmore, who resigned February 7th for personal reasons. Ashmore was with the Jacksonville Public Library for 23 years and was its director for a decade.

Magnuson has worked for the past seven years at the Illinois State Library, most recently in the library development group as a consultant for public libraries. He was a reference and public services librarian at Henry Pfeiffer Library from 2007 to 2014 for MacMurray College.