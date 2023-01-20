Main Street Annual Meeting Returns to Usual Time in New Venue

A Jacksonville Main Street winter tradition returns with a new look next month.

Main Street is inviting all supporters and patrons to this year’s Annual Meeting, recapping the best of 2022 and what is to come in 2023. The meeting is moving to a new location this year to The Plaza, formerly the home of the Elliot State Bank.

Main Street Executive Director Judy Tighe says much like the venue, this year’s meeting will look a little different as well. “Everybody will have to come in and see the progress and the transformation that has been taking place there. Everybody who is a supporter, contributor, a fan of Jacksonville Main Street is invited.

We’ll have some complimentary hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and we’ll briefly give out a couple of awards, keep it short and sweet, but I think it will just be a great opportunity to socialize as well as check the progress of Jacksonville Main Street.”

There is no charge and no ticket required to attend this year’s Jacksonville Main Street Annual Meeting. Tighe says Main Street likes to keep the annual event interesting each time by changing the format whenever and however possible.

“You know, we keep shaking it up and just trying to do something different and fun. We wanted it to be a fun, light atmosphere and not a serious meeting. We keep playing around with it, which our volunteers are always full of ideas and we already have ideas for a new one next year.”

Last year’s annual meeting was held in October along with the Captain Geech concert and served as a two-year event after the Covid-19 pandemic left Main Street unable to hold the meeting at its usual time.

Entertainment for this year’s meeting will be music by Jacksonville’s own Jeff Newman. The event will be held on Thursday, February 2nd at The Plaza in downtown Jacksonville from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

For more information, contact Judy Tighe at 217-245-6884, or online at jacksonvillemainstreet.com, or the Jacksonville Main Street Facebook page.