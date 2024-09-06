Main Street Celbrates 25th Anniversary With Daylong Event

Jacksonville Main Street is giving attendees the chance to make their mark on the downtown during Saturday’s anniversary celebration.

Jacksonville Main Street is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this weekend with a bevy of activities on the Downtown Plaza. Executive Director Judy Tighe says one such activity will let the public help literally paint the town.

“We have a really fun Paint the Square event going on. For twenty-five dollars you can get a square and paint it up with a fun, and hopefully inspirational artistic drawing. Something that would help enhance our downtown and so we’ll have several of those going on.”

The Paint the Square event will give participants a six-foot by six-foot area in the downtown parking area to create their own unique piece of art expressing what downtown and the Jacksonville community mean to them. Each entry will be eligible for a special viewer’s choice award.

The event runs from 10 am to 2 pm and kicks off the day long celebration. Thige says there will be activities throughout the day and night for the community to celebrate 25 years of Jacksonville Main Street and the impact the organization has had on the downtown district.

“Also during the day, we’ll have kids bubble yoga from Jax Yoga on the square. The Jacksonville Drum Line is going to get the evening events kicked off at 4:00. Then we will have music from Romine & Douglas, and that will be followed up by a brief announcement from Jacksonville Main Street. The William Fitzsimmons will polish off the evening with his world-renowned folk music.”

Other attractions include Ferris wheel rides, Art in the Yard presented by the Art Association of Jacksonville, and trolley tours as well as food trucks and a beer tent.

To find out more information on the Jacksonville Main Street 25th Anniversary Celebration, go to jacksonvillemainstreet.org, or the Jacksonville Main Street Facebook page.