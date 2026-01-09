Main Street Grant Facade Program

By Gary Scott on January 9, 2026 at 10:30am

Jacksonville Main Street is offering it’s facade grant for downtown businesses.

Main Street’s board of trustees has voted to include $25-thousand in the new budget for 2026.

Jacksonville Main Street director Judy Tighe says in past years, the city had helped fund the program.

But, she says this one is completely funded by Main Street.

The Main Street area in Jacksonville is a 44-square block area bordered by Beecher, Lafayette, Clay and Church.

Tighe says the program helps keep downtown Jacksonville cleaned up.

She says the applications are available at the office, on the website and on the Facebook page.

Tighe says the application deadline is March 31st. Property owners will be notified about the applications in writing by April 15th.

Tighe says the program last year provided nearly $12-thousand for qualified projects totaling more than $58-thousand invested in downtown district properties.