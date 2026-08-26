Main Street Survey

By Gary Scott on August 26, 2026 at 10:49am

Jacksonville Main Street wants to know what the public feels about downtown Jacksonville.

A survey is offered on line from Main Street, and takes about 10 minutes to complete.

Main Street director Judy Tighe says the survey asks a series of questions about what is needed downtown.

She says the types of stores, what people like about the current stores, hours and products.

Tighe says people have a couple of weeks to take the survey.

She hopes to wrap up the survey by mid September.

She says the survey encourages people to voice their opinions both for and against downtown.

Tighe says if someone doesn’t shop downtown, Main Street wants to know.

She says the survey will be helpful for building owners looking to market space to retailers.

The survey can be accessed through Main Street Facebook or the Main Street website.