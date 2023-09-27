Maintenance Work to Begin on I-72 in Morgan County Friday

Area motorists may need to allow for extra time while traveling through a portion of Interstate 72 in Morgan County in the coming days.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a maintenance project on Interstate 72 in Morgan County is set to start this week.

IDOT Spokesperson Paul Wappel says the project will focus on a large portion of the interstate. “IDOT will be doing four miles of maintenance on I-72 in Morgan County. The work will start at the Scott County line east to the US-67 interchange and that starts this Friday, September 29th. This is a maintenance project consisting of patching for the four-mile stretch.”

Wappel says lane closures will be necessary, but at least one lane of traffic in both directions will be open. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers, cones, and message boards. Benefits for motorists include preserving the pavement and extending the life of the road.

Wappel says motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. He is urging the public to slow down and keep themselves and highway workers safe.

“I want to remind motorists about being safe. With these types of projects, we ask motorists to please be extra alert in the construction zone and work zones. There is no concrete barrier between the workers and motorists. All that separates them will be orange barrels and attenuator trucks.

So we ask motorists again, to please be safe, be careful, and drop the electronic device. We just want everyone to get from point A to point B and home safely.”

Motorists are asked to avoid the work area, and when feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered. Wappel says the project is scheduled to be completed in mid-October.