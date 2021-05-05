Major Events Returning to State

Major events are in the making for the state. Governor J.B. Pritzker joined Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot yesterday announcing the return of the annual Chicago Auto Show.

Pritzker says that the auto show will have a new look when it returns to McCormick Place from July 15 to 19th: “In this year the show will operate with a hybrid indoor and outdoor model for the first time in City history. Assuring that health and safety here at McCormick Place are our highest priority, with strong public health protocols in place, the Chicago Auto Show will be the first large convention to take place in Illinois since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Setting the stage for the safe return of big events in the months to come.”

Pritzker also said Monday that he is looking forward to the return of the state fairs: “I am very much looking forward to the Illinois State Fair. We’ve obviously been doing all the planning that’s necessary for it. Barring some highly unusual event occurring that would prevent a large gathering, this is a very large outdoor space. If you’ve not been to the State Fair, this is a very large fair ground. I think the IDPH is working with the Department of Agriculture to make sure people will be safe. I think were going to have a lot of fun this summer. It’s in August, I hope everyone will come down to Springfield to enjoy it. Then, we have a second State Fair down in DuQuoin, Illinois that also is a lot of fun – again an enormous amount of space out there. I think we’ll have a big crowd and everyone will enjoy it.”

Based on the trajectory of public health metrics, officials believe that similar conventions and fairs throughout the state will be held safely this year in line with the Illinois Department of Public Health’s guidance. The Governor’s Office says that should the metric trajectory changes, the guidelines will be modified. Pritzker said yesterday that he anticipates that state may fully reopen by July 4th.