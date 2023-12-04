Major Party Candidate Petition Filing Concludes Today

By Benjamin Cox on December 4, 2023 at 7:45am

The filing period for candidates for county, state, and federal offices from the major parties concludes today.

This past Monday was the big day for filing petitions at county courthouses and the Illinois State Board of Elections in Springfield.

A few candidates have filed this past week ahead of today’s deadline.

In Greene County, Democrat challenger David McGraw has filed to seek a term on the Greene County Board. So far, McGraw and incumbent coroner Danny Powell are the only Democrats to file for any position in the county.

For the 99th District State Representative vacancy, Cass County Board member Eric Snellgrove of Beardstown has filed as a Republican to challenge Kyle Moore of Quincy. Both will square off for the nomination in the March primary.

15th District Republican incumbent Mary Miller filed her petitions to seek a third term in Congress. So far, no challenger has stepped forward to take on Miller for the seat.

The deadline for major party candidates to file is today by 5PM.