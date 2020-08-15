Major Report Week For Crops Says Large Yields Coming for Corn, Soybeans

Pleasant weather conditions over the past few weeks have made for what some are calling record-breaking yields coming in the next few months.

There were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 9, 2020. Statewide, the average temperature was 69.2 degrees, 4.6 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.42 inches, 0.56 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 2 percent very short, 21 percent short, 65 percent adequate, and 12 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 1 percent very short, 16 percent short, 73 percent adequate, and 10 percent surplus.

In the local West-Southwest District, the average temperature 69.4 degrees, 5.3 degrees below normal. Precipitation in the local district averaged 0.88 inches, 0.04 inches above normal. Growing degree days remain ahead by 8 at 2,128.

Corn in the dough was at 66% compared to the 5-year average of 64%. Corn dented was 10% compared to the 5-year average of 16%. Corn condition was rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 16% fair, 58% good, and 21% excellent. Soybeans blooming reached 91% compared to the 5-year average of 90%.Soybeans setting pods was at 74% compared to the 5-year average of 70%. Soybean condition was rated 2% very poor, 4% poor,16% fair, 58% good, and 20% excellent.

The second cutting of alfalfa hay is at 97 percent complete, right in line with the 5 year average. The third cutting is at 46%, just a little better than the 5-year average. Pasture conditions are 8% very poor to poor, 22% fair, 58% good, and 12% excellent; about the same as one week ago.

Corn forecasts is estimated at 10.9 million acres planted this year, up 4% from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.7 million acres, is up 5 percent from last year. Based on August 1st conditions, the Illinois corn yield is forecast at 207 bushels per acre, up 26 bushels from 2019. Production is forecast at 2.21 billion bushels, up 20 percent from last year’s production.

Planted area for soybeans is estimated at 10.4 million acres, up 5 percent from last year. Harvested soybeans are forecast at 10.35 million acres, up 5 percent from 2019. Based on August 1st conditions, the Illinois soybean yield is forecast at 64 bushels per acre, up 10 bushels from last year. Production is forecast at 662 million bushels, up 24 percent from 2019.

Winter wheat is forecast at half million acres harvested, down 9% from last year. The winter wheat yield is forecast at 68 bushels per acre, up 1 bushel from 2019. Production is forecast at 34.0 million bushels, down 8 percent from last year.

Natural Agricultural Statistical Service showed in June that the quarterly Hogs and Pigs report in Illinois is at 5.5 million head. According to state crop statistician Mark Schleusener, it has not been higher since 1994. The U.S. inventory was the highest since December 1943, at 79.6 million. NASS will be mailing out the September survey to report conditions and trends for pork for the last 3 months. Farmers can respond to the hog survey online at agcounts.usda.gov or via mail. If the surveys are not completed, NASS will contact those who have not responded by telephone. NASS will publish the survey results in the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report on September 24th. For more information, call the NASS Heartland Regional Field Office at 800-551-1014.