Major Road Project on Lincoln Planned

By Gary Scott on November 16, 2026 at 11:47am

A public meeting open house is set for early December for major improvements on a busy street in front of Jacksonville Middle School.

The project involves Lincoln, from Morton to Mound Road.

The improvements will include removal and replacement of the bridge over Town Brook, pavement rehabilitation, realigning the Hoagland and Lincoln Avenue intersection, and the addition of a sidewalk on the west side of Lincoln.

The meeting will be held Thursday, December third from 5 to 7 PM. It will be held at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church at 951 Lincoln.

The meeting will be informal, and resemble an open house with project displays.

Consulting engineers from Hutchison Engineering will be there to answer questions and take comments.

Comments from this meeting, and other others submitted by December 17th will be considered as part of the project record.