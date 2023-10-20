Make or Break Football Friday

By Gary Scott on October 20, 2023 at 6:30am

Jacksonville needs a road win tonight to make the IHSA football playoffs.

Jacksonville is at the 500 mark as the Crimsons travel to Normal U High, seeking a 5th win. Normal U High has already qualified for the playoffs at 6 and 2.

WLDS will broadcast the game live, starting with the pregame show about 6:30.

On Wesai, Greenfield-Northwestern will travel to Triopia. The Tigers are unbeaten. The pregame show begins about 6:40.

Calhoun needs a win at home against Beardstown tonight to assure a post season berth. Elsewhere in the WIVC, Brown County goes to Pleasant Hill, North Greene welcomes Mendon Unity, and West Central travels to Camp Point.

In the Central State Eight, SHG welcomes Rochester, Lincoln goes to Glenwood, Decatur Eisenhower plays at Southeast, and Decatur MacArthur will be at Bloomington to play Bloomington High.

In the Sangamo Conference, Porta/AC welcomes Stanford Olympia, Auburn welcomes Williamsville, New Berlin is on the road at Pleasant Plains, Pittsfield will be at Riverton.

In the South Central conference, North Mac stays home to play Greenville. In the Lincoln Trails Prairieland small schools conference, Havana welcomes Macomb, and North Fulton heads for Rushville.