Mammogram Mondays in October at JMH

By Benjamin Cox on October 8, 2024 at 6:24am

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Jacksonville Memorial Hospital continues its tradition of providing free breast cancer screenings for women who qualify aged 40 and older each Monday during the month.

The free screenings are part of Memorial’s annual Mammogram Mondays program, held during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. JMH’s program are funded locally courtesy of the Mia Ware Foundation.

Appointments are required; no walk-ins are available. Educational materials will be available, including information on general breast health and how to perform breast self-exams.

To schedule an appointment, at JMH call 217-479-5696.

The American College of Radiology and Society of Breast Imaging recommend all women 40 years of age and older have screening mammograms annually. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women in the United States. Early detection is key.