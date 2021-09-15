Mammogram Mondays to Help Under and Uninsured with Cancer Screenings in October

October is breast cancer awareness month and Passavant Area Hospital is making it easier for women to access screenings aimed at early detection.

Uninsured and underinsured women are encouraged to participate in Mammogram Mondays. During the month of October, screenings will be offered every Monday afternoon through the program.

Director of Community Health for Passavant, Lori Hartz says financial assistance is available and the program can even help those who do not have a primary care provider with making sure they have access to an annual screening.

“A physician’s order is required for a mammogram, but one of the special programs that we are providing during the month of October is we can provide physician’s order by a physician at Passavant if the patient doesn’t have a primary care provider. So if that’s the case we would have them call our mammography department and they can help the patient make the arrangements to get that physician order.”

Hartz says new technology is allowing for increased comfort during screenings. She says Passavant is urging women to not put off getting a mammogram each year as early detection is key.

“Breast cancer is one of the curable cancers that when detected early can be cured and that is the reason why the annual mammogram is so important. Because the technology today is so advanced it can detect markers of concern and follow-up measures can be made to detect any early signs of breast cancer. And when that happens the breast cancer is curable and people can lead normal productive lives.”



Mammogram Monday Screenings will be offered every Monday from 4 to 6 pm during the month of October. To find out more information or to schedule a screening, contact the Passavant Area Hospital Imaging Department via the switchboard at 217-245-9541.